The Batman moves to 2022 after Dune takes its premiere date, among other Warner Bros. changes
'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2' have also been pushed back.
Warner Bros. is delaying a slew of its upcoming films, including The Batman, which EW has confirmed is now set for a March 4, 2022 premiere. Its previous Oct. 1, 2021 date is being taken over by Denis Villeneuve's Dune, confirming reports from earlier today.
In a statement, WB also announced other delays: The Flash is moving from June 3, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022, and Shazam 2 from Nov. 4, 2022, to June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Black Adam (previously Dec. 22, 2021) and Minecraft (previously March 4, 2022) are now undated.
The next Matrix film, however, is headed for an earlier release. It's moving from April 1, 2022, to Dec. 12, 2021.
Back in April, The Batman, Shazam 2, and The Flash already had their release dates pushed back due to COVID-19. Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader's story resumed production in September after star Robert Pattinson contracted the coronavirus.
Dune, which was initially reported for a Dec. 18 premiere, is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 sci-fi novel and stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and more.
The news comes after two other major films were reshuffled in the wake of the ongoing pandemic — the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, initially delayed from April to November, was rescheduled again last week for April 2021, with the latest Fast & Furious entry then moving back a month to May 2021.
