The Batman moves to 2022 after Dune takes its premiere date, among other Warner Bros. changes

Warner Bros. is delaying a slew of its upcoming films, including The Batman, which EW has confirmed is now set for a March 4, 2022 premiere. Its previous Oct. 1, 2021 date is being taken over by Denis Villeneuve's Dune, confirming reports from earlier today.

In a statement, WB also announced other delays: The Flash is moving from June 3, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022, and Shazam 2 from Nov. 4, 2022, to June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Black Adam (previously Dec. 22, 2021) and Minecraft (previously March 4, 2022) are now undated.

The next Matrix film, however, is headed for an earlier release. It's moving from April 1, 2022, to Dec. 12, 2021.

Dune, which was initially reported for a Dec. 18 premiere, is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 sci-fi novel and stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and more.

