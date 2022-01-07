The Batman Funko Pops are here! Get the first look at Robert Pattinson's miniaturized Dark Knight

The Batman Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Before Robert Pattinson's Batman and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman set the big screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in The Batman, they're getting immortalized — and miniaturized! — as Funko Pops.

EW has your exclusive first look at the new Funko figurines based on The Batman, the upcoming DC/Warner Bros. film starring Pattinson as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. the Dark Night, and Kravitz as his seductive, complicated feline foil, Selina Kyle. The line features figures of Batman in three poses, Bruce Wayne in the batsuit and plainclothes, Catwoman and her alter ego Selina Kyle, the Riddler, and the Penguin, Oswald Cobblepot. You can also own Catwoman on her motorcycle and Batman in the Batmobile, all available on Amazon.

The Batman Funko Pops Credit: Funko

Partially inspired by Frank Miller's Batman: Year One, the dark, gloomy new take on the Caped Crusader is not an origin story. "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories," director Matt Reeves previously said. "It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made."

And Pattinson previously revealed that while there are many other versions of the Dark Knight already, The Batman felt different and special to him. "For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons," he said. "From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different here."

The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin, and John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone. The film is currently set to hit theaters March 4.

Check out the first look at all the new Funko Pops below:

The Batman Funko Pops Credit: Funko

The Batman Funko Pops Credit: Funko

The Batman Funko Pops Credit: Funko

