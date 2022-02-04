Get ready for The Batman with Funko Pops of Batman, Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot, and the Riddler
There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of The Batman. The film will feature Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. If you want to bring your excitement for the new movie to your home, these characters are also available as figurines thanks to Funko Pops' The Batman collection. And right now, you can pre-order a Walmart-exclusive four-pack of The Batman Funko Pops for 20 percent off its original price. Normally $50, the set is currently marked down to $40.
Buy it! The Batman Funko Pops Walmart-Exclusive Four-Pack, $39.88 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com
Of course, a set of The Batman Funko Pops wouldn't be complete without a figurine of the titular character. Sporting a cape and the iconic bat mask, the Batman Funko Pop in this set has a classic look. The figure is also posed with raised fists, so you know he's ready to fight villains and combat crime.
But Batman isn't the only masked character in the city of Gotham. The Funko Pop of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, incorporates the impressively agile and stealthy character's signature feline-inspired mask and whip into the design.
Then there's the Riddler — the notorious puzzle-loving DC Comics villain. The Riddler Funko Pop in this set is sporting a dark green jacket with a question mark printed on it and a matching mask covering his face. He's also holding up a roll of duct tape, adding to his ominous look.
The set also includes a figure of Oswald Cobblepot, who many DC Comics fans will also know as the Penguin. From the comics to on-screen adaptations, Cobblepot's character is frequently portrayed carrying an umbrella. So, it's only appropriate that this Cobblepot Funko Pop is designed to have him clutching his hallmark accessory of choice in one hand.
So, if you're looking for a way to celebrate your love of Batman, or your eagerness to hit the theaters once The Batman is released, consider pre-ordering this four-pack of Funko Pops while it's sale-priced.
The Batman hits theaters March 4.
