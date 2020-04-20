The Batman, The Flash, and Shazam 2 all get new release dates

Image zoom Warner Bros. Studios

The Batman type Movie genre Superhero

We're all going to have to wait a bit longer for Warner Bros.' The Batman reboot, and a couple other DC titles are moving as well.

The studio has pushed back the release date for the Matt Reeves film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

The Batman was supposed to be released on June 25, 2021. Now the plan is Oct. 1, 2021.

In addition, Shazam 2, starring Zachary Levi, is getting pushed from April 1, 2022 to Nov. 4, 2022

But The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller reprising his Justice League role will actually arrive a bit earlier than originally announced. The film is moving up from July 1, 2022 to June 3, 2022.

The schedule shakeup is also impacting The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which is being rather significantly delayed, moving from Sept. 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

The moves reflect the current industry-wide production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

