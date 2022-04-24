The Bad Guys is the No. 1 movie at the box office this week, while The Northman and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also debut in the top 5.

Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office.

Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, last week's No. 1 box office title, moved down to No. 2, earning an additional $15.2 million this weekend. Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which debuted to a franchise low of $43 million last week, is No. 3, earning an additional $14 million. Despite its lackluster domestic numbers, the third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off franchise is No. 1 at the global box office, earning $67.1 million so far.

The Bad Guys 'The Bad Guys' is the No. 1 movie at the box office this week | Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Focus Features' The Northman, an action epic that follows a Viking prince's (Alexander Skarsgård) quest to avenge his father's murder, and Lionsgate's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action comedy that stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, rounded out the top 5 with their debuts: The Northman opened to $12 million at No. 4, while Unbearable Weight opened to $7.1 million at No. 5.

Elsewhere, A24's sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once continued to dominate the multiverse in its fifth week at No. 6, earning an additional $5.4 million. (How many everything bagels could this buy?) The film that follows Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu as they try to make sense of the universe(s) has earned $26.9 million overall.

The remainder of the top 10 box office titles are: Paramount's The Lost City at No. 7, earning an additional $4.3 million; Sony's Father Stu and Morbius at No. 8 and 9, earning an additional $3.3 million and $2.2 million, respectively; and Universal's Ambulance at No. 10, earning an additional $1.8 million.

