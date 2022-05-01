The Bad Guys leads box office, Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to dominate multiverse
Animated animal criminals, a supersonic hedgehog, and hot dog fingers form the crux of this week's North American box office data.
For the second week in a row, animated caper The Bad Guys is the No. 1 movie at an otherwise quiet box office, earning an additional $16.1 million by Sunday, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to the adventure comedy, which follows a notorious group of animal outlaws who must pull off their most challenging heist yet after they're caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and The Northman remained in the same spots as last week. The Sonic sequel featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey earned an additional $11.3 million in second place, while Secrets of Dumbledore summoned an extra $8.3 million in third. Alexander Skarsgård's action epic The Northman, centered on a Viking prince's quest to avenge his father's death, picked up an additional $6.3 million at No. 4.
Meanwhile, last week's No. 5 title, Nicolas Cage's meta action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, moved down to sixth place, dethroned by Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis and their hot dog fingers in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Daniels' (directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) arthouse flick continues to dominate the multiverse in its sixth weekend, impressing with a $35.4 million domestic total after earning an additional $5.5 million this weekend.
Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, centered on Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts, will no doubt cast a shift at next week's box office numbers once it arrives in theaters on May 6. In the meantime, though, it's Michelle Yeoh's multiverse, and we're all just living in it.
