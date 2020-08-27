Two years after the events of director McG's horror-comedy, this twisted babysitters club is back to try the sacrificial ritual again.

The babysitters from Hell are back!

EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the sequel to director McG's 2017 bloody horror-comedy. And, as Bella Thorne's Allison says, "it's all gonna get f—ed up again."

In the context of the Babysitter cinematic universe, it was just two years ago when a young boy named Cole (Judah Lewis), developed a crush on his blonde babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), only to then learn that she's the leader of a satanic cult and had plans to sacrifice him in a ritual. Bee and her fellow followers — Allison, Max (Robbie Amell), John (Andrew Bachelor), and Sonya (Hana Mae Lee) — were all defeated that fateful night, but Cole has become a social pariah of sorts. Most people thought he was crazy after he came forward with this story. And the nightmare isn't over yet.

Still smitten with his next door neighbor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind), the only one who believes his story, Cole is persuaded to come join a party at a nearby lake. It's here where Allison, Max, John, and Sonya rise from the dead. They have a second chance to complete the ritual and escape Limbo, but if they don't succeed within hours of their resurrection, it's back in the grave for them. So begins another bonkers game of "survive the night."

"I have always been such a fan of magical realism. With all of my films, you can see that I like to play with heightened reality," McG said in a statement to EW. "It’s my way to make it safe for viewers to buckle up and enjoy the ride that I am taking them on. Making The Babysitter: Killer Queen was an absolute joy because I get to use every tool in the toolbox. What I love is that the film is not one-dimensional and I really liked the challenge of synthesizing a bunch of tones that don’t traditionally co-exist: it’s funny, action-packed, thrilling and ultimately, surprisingly, emotional. The film is also filled with pop culture references and homages to my favorite filmmakers and films. It’s a giant cookie and if you look closely there’s much more to be revealed scene after scene. If you can believe it, the film is even more over the top than the first one!"

When a sequel was greenlit by Netflix, much of the original film's cast were announced for a return. Weaving, however, wasn't — and still isn't — on the official cast list. Yet the trailer seems to reveal that Bee will also rise once more.

Jenn Ortega, Leslie Bibb, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong also star.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen will premiere Sept. 10 on Netflix.