The 355 release date pushed back 364 days
The 355 won't be hitting theaters until 2022.
Universal announced Monday that Jessica Chastain's upcoming spy thriller is being pushed back from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dark Phoenix's Simon Kinberg is directing the film, which follows a crew of female agents from around the world as they team up to stop a global threat.
Chastain helped develop the original idea for The 355, and she stars as American CIA agent Mace, teaming up with German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), British tech expert Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), and Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan). Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star.
“I was seeing all these films with male action ensembles, but I’d never really seen a female action ensemble that took itself seriously [and] didn’t make it silly that girls were actually good at the job,” Chastain said at New York Comic-Con earlier this year. “My experience on making Zero Dark Thirty, I discovered how many women are in espionage and how often they’re utilized. It kind of started from there, and I just went with a wish list of who I thought were the best actresses working today.”
Related content:
Comments