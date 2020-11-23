The 355 release date pushed back 364 days

Universal announced Monday that Jessica Chastain's upcoming spy thriller is being pushed back from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dark Phoenix's Simon Kinberg is directing the film, which follows a crew of female agents from around the world as they team up to stop a global threat.

“I was seeing all these films with male action ensembles, but I’d never really seen a female action ensemble that took itself seriously [and] didn’t make it silly that girls were actually good at the job,” Chastain said at New York Comic-Con earlier this year. “My experience on making Zero Dark Thirty, I discovered how many women are in espionage and how often they’re utilized. It kind of started from there, and I just went with a wish list of who I thought were the best actresses working today.”