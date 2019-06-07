The 10 best movies of 2019 (so far)

First they killed his beloved dog. Big mistake. Then they destroyed his prized muscle car. Bigger mistake. Now Keanu Reeves’ assassin is the hunted—on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head. Director Chad Stahelski turns the cinematic art of killing into a giddy ballet of bullets and bruised knuckles with shoot-the-works action sequences that are as insanely baroque as they are brutal. For the first time since The Matrix, Reeves has found a role that fits as perfectly as one of John Wick’s black suits. —CN