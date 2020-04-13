That Thing You Do puts the band back together for coronavirus relief fundraiser

That Thing You Do! type Movie genre Musical Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Oneders fans, unite!

That Thing You Do star Tom Everett Scott announced Monday that his big-screen band the Oneders (pronounced like "the Wonders") are getting back together for one night only, and everyone is invited. Everett will be joined by costars/bandmates Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, and Johnathon Schaech as well as unnamed special guests (Liv Tyler, perhaps?) for a livestreaming watch party April 17, in support of MusicCares' COVID-19 relief fund.

"Calling all Oneders fans!! Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support of @MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund this Friday, April 17 at 7pmEsT/4pmPST on our YouTube channel," Scott tweeted.

The 1997 musical comedy follows the rise and fall of the fictional one-hit-wonder group in the 1960s. Tom Hanks played as the band's manager, Mr. White, while also pulling double duty as the film's director.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently battled the novel coronavirus while in Australia, where Hanks was preparing to begin work on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks and Wilson made a joint announcement about their diagnoses March 11 and have since returned to their home in Los Angeles after being under quarantine for two weeks.

Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the That Thing You Do theme song and earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his work, died from complications of COVID-19 on April 1. Both Embry and Hanks shared personal tributes to the honorary Oneder member, who was just 52.

The That Thing You Do watch party will mark the latest reunion for the fictional band. In 2017, Embry, Scott, and Schaech got together for a special performance in Los Angeles. Zahn had a scheduling conflict and was unable to attend, though he said he'd love to be part of a future event alongside his former costars.

