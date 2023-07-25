Crews partnered with Lead from Behind and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort to help spread colon cancer awareness.

Terry Crews gets into character as Idiocracy's President Camacho to film his colonoscopy

Colon cancer is no laughing matter, but while Terry Crews is dead serious about getting screened, he's doing so in a luxurious auburn wig and spandex tights.

Crews reprised his role as President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho from Mike Judge's prescient satire Idiocracy to get a colonoscopy as part of the Lead from Behind initiative to "make colon cancer famous."

President Camacho Leads From Behind Terry Crews as President Camacho | Credit: Terry Crews/YouTube

While colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., it's also highly preventable with timely screening. Early detection and treatment yields a greater than 90 percent survival rate, but about one third of eligible adults don't get screened regularly.

"The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor said a statement. "Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened."

Crews starred in Judge's 2006 comedy about an America 500 years in the future where everyone and everything is so incredibly stupid. Though a dud at the box office when it first premiered, Idiocracy has become a cult classic over the years, its reputation only bolstered by the hilarious/terrifying similarities between President Trump and the dimwitted Camacho.

The video (below) featuring Crews in Camacho drag was produced by Maximum Effort, the creative agency co-founded by Ryan Reynolds, who filmed his and friend/fellow professional soccer daddy Rob McElhenney's colonoscopies last year for Lead from Behind.

"The impact was so great that apparently the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it," Reynolds said of his and McElhenney's pioneering efforts. "We applaud President Camacho for his bravery — and also idiocy. And we're indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer."

Turns out Crews had a few small polyps, the kinds that can eventually become problematic, but since his doctor removed them, he's in the clear.

"Smartest-ass doctor in the world!" a still slightly anesthetized Crews exclaims.

Check out President Camacho's colonoscopy (it's not nearly as gross as it sounds) below:

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: