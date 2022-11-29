The MCU already has Steve Rogers as America's ass, but what about Talokan's bulge?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. Huerta's portrayal of the moody king has set hearts and winged feet aflutter, and the internet (being the internet) fired off some serious thirst tweets.

One, in particular, claimed Namor's bulge had been removed with the magic of CGI. The tweet shows two side-by-side photos of Huerta's body in costume, with the image on the left serving more sausage than Oktoberfest. In a recent interview, the actor is setting the record straight.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL. Tenoch Huerta, as Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' addressed a viral tweet about himself | Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

"The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That's original," he told Rolling Stone. "No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right."

Well, that's a relief. That Disney isn't out here erasing perfectly good bulges, that is. Imagine? Like, that process alone costs so much money and ruins so many extremely horny lives. What a waste that would be.

And bravo to Tenoch Huerta for being honest about the K'uk'ulkan in his briefs. Although it seems we're all missing one important fact here: A kingdom entirely underwater's gotta produce a lot of shrinkage. Just sayin'.

