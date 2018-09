15 classic Tennessee Williams adaptations

Anna Magnani won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Daniel Mann’s 1955 film version of The Rose Tattoo, which was adapted for the screen by Williams himself, along with Hal Kanter. Magnani plays Serafina, an Italian-American widow who is consumed by grief until she meets a new man (Burt Lancaster) and discovers that her late husband, whom she idolized, was unfaithful. Williams had reportedly written the play for Magnani, but when it was first produced on Broadway in 1951, the Italian actress felt she had not yet mastered English enough to play Serafina onstage every night. Four years later, she had learned the language well enough to deliver take after Oscar-worthy take.