Tenet TV spot drops big clue about film's plot

Six months ago, we didn't know anything about writer-director Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet (out July 17). Now? Well, now, we still don't know a hell of a lot. But a just-released TV spot does drop a major clue about the espionage movie's science fiction element.

During the movie's last trailer we saw bullets flying into the barrel of a gun held by the movie's hero, played by John David Washington. In a new promo, a scientist-type character portrayed by Clémence Poésy explains where this seemingly magical technology comes from. "It's inverted," she says. "Someone's manufacturing them in the future."

The future? Hmm, James Bond never had to deal with that kind of sci-fi devilry (not even in Moonraker!).

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW last year. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Watch that new TV spot above.