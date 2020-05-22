Watch new trailer for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's epic action-thriller

Given how secretive writer-director Christopher Nolan has been about his new movie Tenet we're not surprised that the Inception filmmaker, uh, surprised us with a new trailer. Nor are we shocked that this latest promo still leaves a lot of questions to be answered about the project.

We do learn a little more about the time-oriented jiggery-pokery which seems to be at the heart of the movie while the trailer also apparently makes clear that the characters played by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are espionage partners. But anyone who says anything with certainty about a Nolan film before seeing it risks looking very dumb indeed. Regardless, if you're looking for a millionth reason to hope that the coronavirus crisis has improved enough for Tenet to make its July 17 release date, then this definitely fits the bill.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW last year. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Watch the film's new trailer, above.