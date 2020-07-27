Tenet to open internationally ahead of limited U.S. theatrical debut

Christopher Nolan's film will be released in some foreign territories in August before arriving in select U.S. cities on Sept. 3.

Tenet type TV Show genre Thriller

Warner Bros. has announced that Christopher Nolan's Tenet will now open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend. Nolan's movie has been repeatedly delayed because of the coronavirus. In a statement, the studio also said that the science fiction-espionage film "will open in over 70 countries worldwide starting on Aug. 26. Major territories will include: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the U.K."

Tenet was originally set for release on July 17, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film was pushed to first July 31 and then Aug. 12. Warner Bros. revealed last week that the studio had decided to delay the film again.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW last year. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Related content: