Tenet earns over $53 million in first weekend of international release

Tenet type Movie genre Thriller

Writer-director Christopher Nolan's film Tenet has earned over $53 million in its first weekend of international release. According to Warner Bros., the science fiction-thriller opened in 41 markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet. Thank you to our exhibition partners for their tireless efforts in reopening their cinemas in a safe and socially-distanced way. Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come.”

Tenet starts its US roll out on Sept. 3 with previews from Aug. 31. Warner Bros. originally scheduled the film to be released in the US on July 17, but the movie's debut in cinemas was repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19.

“This film is not a time-travel film,” Nolan told EW earlier this year. “It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it’s running backwards through time, relative to us.”

If you are going to see Tenet, then please please please observe safety protocols and wear a mask.

