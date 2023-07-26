The new animated film doesn't hit theaters until Aug. 2, but the studio is confident about this new iteration of the franchise.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem doesn't hit theaters until next month, but Paramount is clearly confident about its new spin on the franchise.

The studio announced Wednesday that they are already working on both a sequel film and a spinoff TV series for Paramount+.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Rogen and Goldberg are producers of Mutant Mayhem, which hits theaters on Aug. 2 and has an energetic animation style clearly influenced by the Spider-Verse series. Rowe is director and co-writer of Mutant Mayhem, and will also helm the currently-untitled sequel film, Paramount announced.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they appear in new film 'Mutant Mayhem' The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they appear in new film 'Mutant Mayhem' | Credit: Everett Collection

Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively. The Turtles actually act like teenagers in this film, and are eager to leave their sheltered life with Splinter (Jackie Chan) in order to experience the human world. They soon team up with plucky high school newspaper reporter April O'Neil (The Bear's Ayo Edebiri) to uncover the culprit behind a string of mysterious crimes.

All four Turtles actors are set to reprise their roles for the TV series, which will bridge the gap between the first and second films. The premise of the series finds the four brothers each trying to make it on their own.

"Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides," according to Paramount.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.