Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will require massive amounts of pizza to celebrate the franchise's latest reboot announcement!

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are set to begin work on an all-new CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture, according to a release from Nickelodeon on Tuesday. The movie will be directed by Jeff Rowe and written by Brendan O’Brian.

“Adding Seth, Evan, and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS. "I’m looking forward to seeing what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were introduced to the masses in the 1984 comic book of the same name by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird for Mirage Studios. The popularity of the crime-fighting reptiles Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo helped spawn a franchise that includes four cartoon series, video games, toys, and merchandise.

Their pizza-loving turtles made their feature film debut in 1990 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. A reboot of the original films was released by Nickelodeon Movies in collaboration with Paramount Pictures in 2014 followed by a sequel in 2016. An animated crossover film Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released in 2019.

It was previously announced that Nickelodeon and Netflix are partnering on a separate Turtles project, an original animated 2D film based on the current Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Turtle power, indeed!