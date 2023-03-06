The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and they have a brand-new look that could have been ripped directly from the Spider-Verse.

It's doesn't seem like a movie that takes itself too seriously, either. The Turtles are coarse, motor-mouthed teenagers while on the roof chucking ninja stars at Mikey's head for content and, in a jab at the physical appearance of our half-shell heroes, one villain remarks on how the quartet look like "Little Shreks."

The four Turtles are voiced by The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), The Chi's Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Grey's Anatomy's Micah Abbey (Donatello), and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Brady Noon (Raphael).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jackie Chan plays Splinter, while The Bear standout Ayo Edebiri plays April O'Neil.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sees the four mutant brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic actions after years of being sheltered from the human world. April befriends the Turtles and helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but then an army of mutants is unleashed and things aren't so cowabunga.

Jeff Rowe directs the film, which is co-directed by Kyle Spears. James Weaver also produces.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters Aug. 4. Watch the trailer above.

