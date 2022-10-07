Teen Wolf: The Movie stars reveal Crystal Reed is playing a new 'version' of Allison

"I can't give anything away but she's a version of herself [that] we had to create that as well," Reed says.

How in the heck is Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) back from the dead for Teen Wolf: The Movie? Thanks to the stars stopping by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday to discuss the upcoming Paramount+ film, we now know the answer may be a little more complicated than you think.

While Reed was talking about how "scared" she was to return to the world of Teen Wolf after so many years away, she revealed that there was an extra layer to what was making her nervous about playing Allison again. "It's been 10 years since the pilot so I didn't know how to approach her, and also, I can't give anything away but she's a version of herself [that] we had to create that as well," Reed says. "I did use a lot of music, and I was looking into a bunch of things that happen to people's psyches. And then I watched the show again from start to finish which was really hard for me to watch because it made me sad. But I fell back in love with her which was nice."

Teen Wolf: The Movie Crystal Reed in 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

But that's pretty much all the cast members can say about Allison's return. "There's nothing we can say about Allison," Holland Roden says with a laugh. "They literally sent us a document in bold letters with caps being like you cannot speak about this character."

Reed adds, "We don't even know if she's alive. We're not supposed to tell you if she's even alive or not. That's what we got. She's back but is she alive?"

What Reed was able to talk more about is how she "started crying" when creator Jeff Davis called her about returning for the movie. "I didn't know if he was joking or not," she says. "I didn't know what to expect and I was really nervous. It's been such a long time. He told me a little bit about what was going to happen in the film and about the fans and his vision for it, and I just felt really compelled to do it. It was really, really wonderful and I'm so happy I came back."

All the stars, including Reed, Roden, Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, and Colton Haynes, agreed that Allison is the character who is most different when the movie picks up, but Posey's Scott McCall is a close second since he's now a "normal" adult who has given up the hero role and left Beacon Hills in his past after a massive time jump.

"I was a little scared coming back into it," Posey says. "It's been a while. I took some time off and did some music stuff so I was like, do I still have the chops to bring this character to life? I was a little scared. The first day I was with Crystal and I felt really good and settled into the role. Especially as an adult, I'm 30 years old now and coming into it with a different frame of mind, I was able to relax into the role a little more and add some new spice and stuff like that because the character's also aged. I was pleasantly surprised and satisfied coming into it."

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream on Paramount+. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: