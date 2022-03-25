Teen Wolf The Movie adds Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and ... Derek Hale's son?

Teen Wolf (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Teen Wolf The Movie continues to add to its pack.

The Paramount+ movie, which has started filming in Los Angeles, has just added five more names to its growing cast ... including a couple of familiar faces. Ian Bohen is set to return as Peter Hale, along with Khylin Rhambo, who will reprise his role as Mason Hewitt. Among the newcomers are Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida, Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang, and Vince Mattis, who's playing Eli Hale. Eli is described as the 15-year-old son of Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin). Yes, that makes us feel old and no, there's still no word whether Hoechlin will return.

The actors join previously announced cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Sadly, Dylan O'Brien has said he won't be involved with the film.

Ian Bohen Khylin Rambo Vince Mattis Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, Vince Mattis | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The film, which has yet to announce a release date, will bring viewers back to the supernatural-laden world of Beacon Hills and follow in the footsteps of the Teen Wolf series, which ran for 100 episodes. The movie's logline reads: "In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: