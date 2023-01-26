"Whether it's written by me, who knows, but they're definitely hitting me up for the possibility of more," writer Jeff Davis says.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Teen Wolf: The Movie.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, fans were able to return to Beacon Hills and get an update on many of their favorite characters: Parrish (Ryan Kelley) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) are a thing now! Allison (Crystal Reed) is back from the dead and back in love with Scott (Tyler Posey)! Deaton (Seth Gilliam) is still the smartest guy around! But, there were a few questions left unanswered.

EW spoke with Teen Wolf creator (and the film's writer) Jeff Davis to see what he was willing to answer.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It took me a minute to get used to characters cussing on Teen Wolf. Obviously, knowing you're on streaming for the film, what went into the decision to add that element while also figuring out how much to add?

JEFF DAVIS: We didn't wanna push it. I certainly didn't wanna make it sound like a David Mamet play. But it feels more real, you know? My philosophy is that some of those words are the best words in the English language and they should be used, and it's real. I actually think network TV is way behind on things and should get rid of a lot of those standards and practices. But it gave us freedom, and it gave us freedom to have nudity as well. Because the human body is a beautiful thing.

Let's talk nudity! Why did that feel right for the film?

You know what's interesting is I never asked anyone to be naked on screen. They all volunteered. Ryan Kelley has been hitting me up for years saying, "When am I gonna get my butt on screen?" And then Shelley Hennig heard it and said, "If you're showing his butt, you're showing mine too." [Laughs]

Teen Wolf The Movie Colton Haynes and Holland Roden in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' | Credit: Tyler Golden/MTV Entertainment

Switching gears to the villain: Why was the Nogitsune the right villain for this story?

I think partly because we had decided to bring Allison back in some way.

So that came first?

Yeah. And if she was gonna come back, we had to revisit the storyline of season 3B and what would bring her back. Then there's also Adrian Harris [Adam Fristoe]. I thought to myself, if anyone's gonna have a desire for revenge against Scott McCall, it's this guy. So it was really fun to write, because my theory in movies is that there are always two villains. There's the brains behind the operation and then there's the enforcer.

You end the film on a shot of Eli (Vince Mattis) overlooking Beacon Hills. Is there theoretically more to his story?

Oh yes. Yeah. Whether it's written by me, who knows, but they're definitely hitting me up for the possibility of more. And that shot wasn't in the initial script, but I realized that with the death of a major character, you've gotta give the audience hope as well. And you've gotta pass the baton. So when we did a pickup week, I had this thought: What if we see Eli on that cliff? And what if he's looking out at Beacon Hills and he's saying to himself, "This is my town now. This is my, my place to protect." That gave me chills.

On the topic of Eli, who's his mom?

We'll see if there's a second or third movie. [Laughs]

Could this be the Druid's kid?

I will tell you the timing's right.

My most important question: Now that Lydia (Holland Roden) has used her powers again, can you confirm that she'll go back to Stiles (Dylan O'Brien)?

[Laughs] You'll have to see if there's a second or third movie.

Aside from the obvious players that have been discussed, were there any characters you really wanted to get back but couldn't?

I'll give you two answers. There's one character that I really wanted to get back that I did get back, which is Seth Gilliam as Deaton. We weren't able to have him for the finale and everything was so rushed that season that I missed him in it because he was an emotional anchor for Scott. He was a big part of the series. And to be able to give him this role was a joy. I would say one of the characters that I would probably have loved to bring back but couldn't, um, I've always wanted to bring Haley Webb back as Jennifer Blake, find some fun way for her to reenter the story. I would say Gideon Emery as Deucalion was always one of my favorite characters and I still can't believe we killed him off in the finale. Why did we do that? [Laughs]

Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming on Paramount+ now.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: