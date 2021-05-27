Watch the Teen Titans get their powers stolen by Space Jam villains in new crossover movie

The recent trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy promised a crossover not just between the real-life LeBron James and the animated Looney Tunes characters, but all manner of Warner Bros. properties. The Iron Giant made an appearance in that trailer, as did characters from Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange. The Teen Titans, DC's beloved team of young superheroes, were absent from that trailer, but we should've known they'd be tackling Space Jam on their own terms. On Thursday, Cartoon Network announced they would be celebrating Father's Day with a broadcast of the new crossover movie Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, with a digital release following later this summer.

The plot begins when Cyborg (Khary Payton) realizes that his teammates have never actually seen the original Space Jam, so he organizes a screening at Titans Tower. In attendance are not just the superheroes themselves but also the visiting Nerdlucks, the very aliens who once stole the athletic prowess of NBA superstars in order to compete against Michael Jordan.

In the preview clip above, you can see what happens when the Titans challenge the Nerdlucks to steal their powers. The aliens gain not only the superheroes' talents, but also elements of their personalities — shouting "booyah!" like Cyborg and chanting "Azarath Metrion Zinthos" like Raven (Tara Strong). The only loser is the one who tries to mimic Robin, and finds that Robin (Scott Menville) doesn't actually have any superpowers to mimic — only some very cringe-worthy dance movies.

Watch the preview clip above. Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam will premiere on Cartoon Network on June 20 (a.k.a Father's Day) before getting a digital release on July 27. It's not even the only upcoming Teen Titans Go! crossover — in an episode airing this weekend, the heroes will meet their comic book creators, Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.