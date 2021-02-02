Ted Cruz's take on The Avengers, Watchmen villains draws ridicule
"Literally what the f--- are you talking about?" James Gunn, Lila Byock, Seth Rogen, and others pile on after the Texas senator tries to use Thanos and Ozymandias to make a point about liberals.
Ted Cruz, don't quit your day job.
Actually, wait: Ted Cruz should totally quit his day job, but he just shouldn't expect a career analyzing pop culture to be waiting for him afterward.
The longtime smug and recent sedition-flirting Texas senator is getting a lot of ridicule due to his hot take on the villains in The Avengers and HBO's Watchmen.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz, he brought up The Avengers: Endgame and said: "Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to Watchmen. Where the view of the Left is people are a disease. They buy into the malthusian line that there are too many people in the world, that people are bad and everything would be better if we had fewer people."
Among the pushback: Watchmen writer-producer Lila Byock:
Other reactions, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn:
While frequent Cruz critic Seth Rogen tried to keep the conversation more on point:
Perhaps the most surprising thing about all this is that it's incontrovertible proof that somebody, somewhere listened to Ted Cruz's podcast.
