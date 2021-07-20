Téa Leoni reacts to Jurassic Park III throwback photos: 'Best screaming of my career'

Time to revisit Isla Sorna.

On Sunday, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of Jurassic Park III, the movie franchise's official Twitter account posted some vintage throwback pics from both in front of and behind the camera on set of the movie.

In one of the pics the cast — including Téa Leoni, Sam Neill, William H. Macy, and Alessandro Nivola — are seen in danger of being eaten by a Spinosaurus. Leoni retweeted the post with the caption, "Best screaming of my career."

The 2001 movie, which takes place on the fictional island of cloned dinosaurs, Isla Sorna, follows divorced couple (Macy and Leoni) as they trick paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Neill) into helping them find their son (Trevor Morgan), who's missing on the island. It grossed $368 million worldwide.

JURASSIC PARK III Credit: Everett

Jurassic World: Dominion was initially scheduled for release in June 2021, before the pandemic shuttered theaters and delayed production last year.

"It was very collaborative — and obviously unexpected because we were all living together in a hotel and sharing our lives on a daily basis, and we got to know each other really well," director Colin Trevorrow previously told EW of the filming experience. "It was much more personal, like being at summer camp with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern and Sam Neill."