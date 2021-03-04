Gone With the Wind, Breakfast at Tiffany's among TCM's nearly 2 dozen 'problematic' films

TCM is looking to reframe classic films that, by today's standards, are considered "troubling" and "problematic" like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Gone with the Wind, and Psycho.

Beginning Thursday, the cable network will explore the history of such films while considering "their cultural context and discuss how these movies can be reframed so that future generations will keep their legacy alive" on a new screening series, Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror.

Those discussing the titles ranging from the 1920s through the 1960s are Ben Mankiewicz, Dave Karger, Alicia Malone, Eddie Muller, and Jacqueline Stewart.

Some of those problematic cinematic moments include the use of Black face (The Jazz Singer) and other disparagingly racist (Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Searchers, and Dragon Seed), and anti-LGBTQ (The Children's Hour) storylines.

Other networks and streamers are also finding ways to address these issues within their respective libraries. In June, HBO Max pulled Gone with the Wind in response to criticism from 12 Years a Slave director John Ridley who said the multiple Academy Award-winning film "glorifies the antebellum south." It was re-released that same month with a new introduction.

The recent debut of The Muppet Show on Disney+ also arrived with warnings on nearly two dozen episodes due to "negative depictions."

TV shows are receiving the same treatment, multiple episodes of popular shows like The Golden Girls, The Office, and 30 Rock were either edited or pulled completely.

Here's the full list of movies and screening dates on TMC, which kick off Thursday at 8 p.m.:

Thursday

Gone With the Wind (1939)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

Rope (1948)

The Four Feathers (1939)

March 11

Woman of the Year (1942)

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

Gunga Din (1939)

Sinbad, the Sailor (1947)

The Jazz Singer (1927)

March 18

The Searchers (1956)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Swing Time (1936)

Stagecoach (1939)

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1959)

March 25

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Children's Hour (1961)

Psycho (1960)

Dragon Seed (1944)