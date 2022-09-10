"I adore telling stories this way. If it were the right thing, it would be a privilege and an honor."

Taylor Swift wants to direct her first feature film, she's just waiting for the perfect script

Taylor Swift is ready for it.

The singer-songwriter revealed that she is very much interested in making her debut as a feature film director — she's just waiting for the right project to come along.

"I would love to keep taking baby steps forward," she said while appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she screened her short film All Too Well. "But I'm at a place where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to make a film."

She added, "I would love for the right opportunity to arise. I adore telling stories this way. If it were the right thing, it would be a privilege and an honor."

Swift also acknowledged her privilege in securing financing for her short, shouting out female filmmakers who don't have access to the same resources she does. "There are people who are working so hard to get financing and to get any kind of budget together," she said. "I bow down and tip my hat to those female filmmakers."

Swift also cited many female filmmakers who have influenced her, from trailblazer Nora Ephron to contemporary auteurs like Greta Gerwig, Chloé Zhao, and close friend Lena Dunham.

Ultimately, Swift said her work, whether it be a film or a song, is about "telling human stories about human emotion."

"I have a lot of bandwidth to put into creative things," she explained of her prodigious output as a performer, songwriter, and now filmmaker. "I love making stuff. For the last five or six years, I have just been like I love making stuff. I'm going to keep working hard, trying my best."

She concluded, "I would absolutely love to expand in terms of filmmaking and storytelling. It's a natural extension of my writing, and as long as I can keep doing all of the natural extensions of my writing. Doing shows is a natural extension of my writing. I love that too."