Taylor Swift joins cast of David O. Russell’s new film (and we have no idea what it’s about)
The cast is for-evermore star-studded.
Taylor Swift has lined up her first film role since playing Bombalurina in 2019's Cats.
The singer/songwriter/producer/actress/pop icon has joined the cast of American Hustle director David O. Russell's upcoming film, EW has learned.
We'll have to assume the role is purr-fect for Swift as she said yes to it. And, because there's currently no description for the upcoming (currently titleless) project for us to weigh in on.
Also appearing in the film is The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie of The Suicide Squad, Avatar's Zoe Saldana, former Batman Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and recent Fargo star Chris Rock. The project has a large cast, based on details on IMDB.
Swift is no stranger to large ensembles. Her first major film was 2010's Valentine's Day, which also starred Taylor Lautner, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper and Queen Latifah among its enormous cast.
Despite her busy schedule as a music superstar, and inspiring the next gen, Swift has found time to appear in various television and film projects. Her first TV role was all the way back in 2009, when she appeared on CBS' CSI. Swift also appeared on New Girl, and voiced Audrey in the 2012 animated feature The Lorax.
