Taylor Swift joins cast of David O. Russell’s new film (and we have no idea what it’s about)

Taylor Swift has lined up her first film role since playing Bombalurina in 2019's Cats.

The singer/songwriter/producer/actress/pop icon has joined the cast of American Hustle director David O. Russell's upcoming film, EW has learned.

We'll have to assume the role is purr-fect for Swift as she said yes to it. And, because there's currently no description for the upcoming (currently titleless) project for us to weigh in on.

CATS Taylor Swift in 'Cats' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Despite her busy schedule as a music superstar, and inspiring the next gen, Swift has found time to appear in various television and film projects. Her first TV role was all the way back in 2009, when she appeared on CBS' CSI. Swift also appeared on New Girl, and voiced Audrey in the 2012 animated feature The Lorax.

