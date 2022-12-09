Searchlight Pictures is set to produce a movie adaptation of her original screenplay.

Taylor Swift is settling into her directing groove all too well.

The Midnights singer-songwriter will make her feature film directing debut, Searchlight Pictures announced Friday, with the studio producing a movie adaptation of an original screenplay the 32-year-old star wrote herself.

Taylor Swift during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Taylor Swift at the 2022 AMAs. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Details on the screenplay will be announced in the near future, per Searchlight. While the planned movie marks Swift's first time helming a feature-length project, it isn't her first time directing — she's currently campaigning for an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, a scripted narrative built around last year's new take on her 2012 song "All Too Well."

Swift recently made history at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where she became the first artist in history to receive two Best Director prizes — one for All Too Well: The Short Film and another for her music video for "The Man."

"Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement. "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Watch Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film — starring Stranger Things and The Whale actress Sadie Sink, Dyaln O'Brien, Shawn Levy, and Swift — above.

