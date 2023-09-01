Meg Ryan and David Duchovney's new film is the second movie to move premiere weekends after the announcement of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie.

It seems Taylor Swift is creating some blank spaces at the movies.

Quote tweeting (xeeting?) Swift's tweet (xeet?) about her concert film, Bleeker Street — the production company behind What Happens Later — posted "So we'll take our time...Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening...later. Coming only to theaters November 3!"

And it appears Bleeker and Universal have good reason to fear the Swifties. On Friday morning, AMC Theaters revealed that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour set a new company record for highest ever single-day advance ticket sales revenue, with $26 million in revenue. (The previous record of $16.9 million was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee., WHAT HAPPENS LATER | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street Meg Ryan Taylor Swift, Meg Ryan | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images; Bleecker Street

"Recognizing this unprecedented demand, AMC is adding additional showtimes to increase capacity where necessary and available," reads a release from the movie theater chain, which will play the concert film at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States.

All adult tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be priced at the Swift-appropriate $19.89 plus tax, and children and senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens. (The movie will also be available in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other premium large formats for their standard up-charge fee, which varies by format and theater.)

