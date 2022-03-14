Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Ravenous (1999)

Having witnessed the bloody horrors of the Mexican American War, Guy Pearce's Capt. John Boyd is so traumatized he throws up at the sight of a raw steak and is reassigned to help man a remote way station in California. Matters take a turn after Robert Carlyle's stranger stumbles into camp with a tale of cannibalism-on-the trail and things get really wild when it is revealed that eating people has huge health benefits (at least for the person doing the eating). A box office bomb rarely discussed when folks talk about the cinematic annus mirabilis of 1999, director Antonia Bird's film is the kind of deliciously weird meal studios so rarely serve up anymore. —CC