Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time
Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?
Here is some food for thought.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in Vietnam, director Tobe Hooper's franchise-inspiring horror classic pits five hippies against a family of Lone Star State cannibals. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is best remembered for the late Gunnar Hansen's Leatherface (a character once again revived in this year's Netflix sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre) but Hooper offers a full buffet of horror from Ed Neal's berserkly terrifying hitchhiker to art director Robert A. Burns' made-from-real-bones furniture. —Clark Collis
Cannibal Holocaust (1980)
The most famous cannibal movie of-all time is included here for its historical significance rather than its enjoyable elements, of which Ruggero Deodato's proto-found footage film has precious few. Robert Kerman is an anthropologist who visits a cannibal tribe in the Amazon while looking for a missing documentary team and finds the footage they shot before their death. In addition to cannibalism, the film features rape, the real-life killing of animals, and assorted other unpleasantness. —CC
The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989)
Helen Mirren is the trapped wife of a tyrannical cockney gangster (Michael Gambon) who fancies himself a gastronome in Peter Greenaway's early arthouse hit. When she begins an affair with a gentle bookseller — a fellow regular at their favored French bistro — complications (and meals the FDA would not approve of) ensue. Come for the four-star acting; stay for the lavish sets, rampant nudity, and Mirren's hats. —Leah Greenblatt
Delicatessen (1991)
Everyone has a nightmare landlord story, amirite? This one also happens to be a butcher who solves the food shortage problems of a post-apocalyptic France by luring unsuspecting victims to his shop via Help Wanted ads, then selling the meat to his tenants. (Resourceful!) But one new hire (Dominique Pinon) proves hard to kill in director's surreal and supremely French black comedy. —LG
Silence of the Lambs (1991)
A census taker once tried to test him; he ate his liver with fava beans and a nice Chianti. But when Anthony Hopkin's dapper people nibbler Hannibal Lecter isn't feeling too peckish, he's happy to help FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) track down a girl-skinning killer— quid pro quo, of course — in Jonathan Demme's psychological thriller, which managed to cram seven Oscars in its little lotion basket. —LG
Alive (1993)
Nearly 30 years before the Jersey girls of Yellowjackets went feral in a remote Canadian wilderness, another group of sporty youths crash-landed into the zeitgeist — or more specifically the Andes, where actors including Ethan Hawke and John Malkovitch portrayed a version of the real-life rugby team whose downed airplane forces them to find sustenance among their unluckiest (yummiest?) peers. —LG
Ravenous (1999)
Having witnessed the bloody horrors of the Mexican American War, Guy Pearce's Capt. John Boyd is so traumatized he throws up at the sight of a raw steak and is reassigned to help man a remote way station in California. Matters take a turn after Robert Carlyle's stranger stumbles into camp with a tale of cannibalism-on-the trail and things get really wild when it is revealed that eating people has huge health benefits (at least for the person doing the eating). A box office bomb rarely discussed when folks talk about the cinematic annus mirabilis of 1999, director Antonia Bird's film is the kind of deliciously weird meal studios so rarely serve up anymore. —CC
Cannibal! The Musical (1993)
"Wait, you're cutting into his butt!"
"Well, what kind of piece do you want?"
"Well, not butt!"
A pre-South Park Trey Parker stars in this micro-budgeted but hugely ambitious comedy as a 19th century prospector attempting to lead a group of fellow gold miners across the Rockies. Tomfoolery, musical numbers, and human flesh-consumption follow. —CC
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Trust Tim Burton to take on Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony-winning 1979 musical about a Victorian barber who gleefully turns his customers into meat pies — and let Johnny Depp wig out with a straight razor in the title role. But it's all for the good, see: Todd just wants to avenge his wife's death and get his long-lost daughter back. (Spoiler: or not.) —LG
The Road (2009)
In this adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel, Viggo Mortensen is a sort of Sad Max, wandering a grey, cold, and dying America with his son (Kodi Smit-McPhee from The Power of the Dog) and haunted by memories of his dead wife (Charlize Theron). In one particularly terrifying chapter the pair discover a cellar full of people kept as food in a remote manor house. After the cannibal inhabitants arrive home, the pair escape by the still-intact skin of their teeth. —CC
Raw (2016)
Before she won the Palm d'Or at Cannes for last year's wild auto-erotic thriller Titane, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau made her feature debut with this sly, grisly coming-of-age about a comely young vegetarian (Garance Marillier) who develops an urgent craving for non-traditional proteins. Reactions to its more graphic scenes at the movie's Toronto International Film Festival premiere were famously so extreme, EMTs were summoned to treat several traumatized guests. —LG
The Bad Batch (2016)
Think of it as Mad Max for people who eat people, featuring Suki Waterhouse as the escapee of a dystopian Texas trash heap, Jason Momoa as a strapping cannibal-tribe leader called Miami Man, and Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey in roles it's really better not to spoil. The movie bombed; it's still kinda fun. —LG
Fresh (2022)
Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Mr. Everywhere in 2022 Sebastian Stan star as two young singles on the loose (call it a meat-cute) in director Mimi Cave's body-horror breakout now streaming on Hulu — a clever, gory metaphor for the endless terrors of modern dating rooted in a plot twist just outrageous enough to be true. It's a nightmare out there; sometimes you just have to bite off more than you can chew. —LG
