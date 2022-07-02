The British actor is "excited" but "apprehensive" about the possibility of taking on the X-Men character.

There could be a new Wolverine in town, bub.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton says he's had conversations with Marvel Studio and company president Kevin Feige about strapping on the claws and muttonchops of the leather-clad superhero made famous by Hugh Jackman.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," Egerton told The New York Times. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Still, he's staying optimistic. "Hopefully if it does come around," he says, "they'll give me a shot."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885131w) Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013 Director: James Mangold Twentieth Century Fox Film USA Scene Still Wolverine : le combat de l'immortel; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13011193dv) Taron Egerton Apple TV+ 'Black Bird' premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Jun 2022 Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; Taron Egerton | Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jackman first appeared as the hirsute mutant in 2000's X-Men, which EW discussed at the time as a potential breakthrough for the then-unknown Australian actor. He went on to portray Wolverine (a.k.a. Logan) almost a dozen times in official appearances, cameos, and archival footage.

Jackman's most recent outing as Wolverine was in Logan, the 2017 movie in which his character's healing power finally runs out and he (spoiler alert!) dies.

Egerton would be coming to the part with an established track record, having won a Golden Globe for his performance as singer Elton John in 2019's Rocketman. He's also been nominated for a Grammy Award and two BAFTAs.

The British actor shot to fame in the U.S. with his role as a spy in training in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service before playing the title character in the 2018 film version of Robin Hood.

Like Jackman, Egerton is a singer, having voiced Johnny the gorilla in Sing and Sing 2. And Jackman and Egerton actually worked together on 2015's Eddie the Eagle, about British ski jump Olympian Eddie Edwards.

Jackman might have some cautionary advice for Egerton should he win the role; in 2017, Jackman told EW that his time as Wolverine left permanent marks on his body.

"I used to have to practice so I wouldn't hit people. And one thing I neglected to practice was the follow-through," Jackman said at the time. "I've got a number of scars on my thighs, and it's really not cool. Got pretty close to some sensitive areas, but everything's fine."

There's also the diet to contend with. Jackman joked with EW in 2014 about the hard work it takes to stay in Logan-appropriate shape.

"I must admit I was starting to see a life free of steamed chicken breasts," he said about his decision to jump back into the superhero suit following his work on 2013's The Wolverine. "They told me the idea [for X-Men: Days of Future Past] and, at the time, it was Matthew Vaughn [directing]. Instantly, I knew it was a winner. It just felt like everything was coming full circle. However, I must admit my stomach and my mind were like, 'Oh no.'"

Just a few things for Egerton to consider if he does get the chance to go full snikt on screen.

Representatives for Egerton and Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

