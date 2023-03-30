The Rocketman actor has sworn off sporting facial hair for movies, no matter "how much you pay" him.

Taron Egerton despised his Tetris mustache: 'I will never do it ever again'

Taron Egerton's new scripted movie Tetris apparently doubles as a documentary about a hunky star struggling with terroristic facial hair.

The 33-year-old actor opened up about his bout with a fake mustache on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America after cohost Lara Spencer asked about the discomfort he experienced during production.

"I didn't love it," he said. "I think, were it real, I may have loved it, but it was a bit of movie magic. My word, that thing was so uncomfortable."



He continued, "The mustache that God gave me is a little lacking, so I had some movie help. I wore one for Eddie the Eagle, which is a movie I did about eight years ago, and I wore that for part of the movie, and I said I will never do that ever again."

Egerton added that between the release of 2016's Eddie the Eagle and filming Tetris he "forgot" what an ordeal the prior mustache was, until he found himself suffering through the new Jon S. Baird–directed movie.

"It's absolutely horrendous — I will never do it ever again. It doesn't matter how much you pay me," he said. "Don't let me wear a fake mustache."

In Tetris, Egerton plays Henk Rogers, a video game industry staple who helped popularize the movie's titular 1984 release by securing distribution rights for home consoles.

Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremovin “Tetris,” premiering March 31, 2023 on Apple TV+. Taron Egerton in 'Tetris' | Credit: Apple TV+

The film's Cold War backdrop "automatically gives you that thriller aspect because it's communism versus capitalism, East versus West, this clash of cultures and clash of ideas while this huge bloc of countries was disintegrating," Baird recently told EW. "People were stealing natural resources, and the whole thing was falling apart. It lends itself to this high-stakes, high-paced, high-impact sort of thriller, which just so happens to be about the world's most famous computer game."

Tetris, which also stars Toby Jones, is out Friday on Apple TV+.

