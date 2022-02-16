Tara Reid is solidifying her place in the thriller genre with her newest project, Sheila.

EW can confirm that the Sharknado actress will play the role of the chain-smoking gym owner Deb in the psychological thriller described as a modern-day take on Hitchcock's Psycho.

Written by Jackie and Jennifer Moricz, the film follows Sheila, a bikini competition contestant, and Charlie, who's running her family's motel for the week. Mysterious events involving a sunken car in the motel pool are complicated further by Charlie's blurring of fact and fiction as the timeline jumps between July 1989 and the present day.

Reid's character owns the gym next door to the motel and "spends her days checking out what's going on, which is usually nothing. Until this week."

Tara Reid Tara Reid | Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

This isn't Reid's only thriller in development; she's also working on espionage thriller Cold Sun, in which she plays a British MI6 agent, according to Variety. In 2017, she starred in the supernatural thriller Ouija House.

Still, she is exploring work in other genres. She announced this month that she was developing and starring in Mikey and Miguel, an animated LGBTQ+ sitcom. In April 2021, Reid briefly returned to her comedy roots in a Josie and the Pussycats 20th-anniversary reunion with Rachael Leigh Cook and Rosario Dawson.