You know those filmmakers who swear the idea of a sequel never even occurred to them when they were making the original movie in a franchise? Danny and Michael Philippou, the Australian directors responsible for this summer's horror hit Talk to Me, are not among them.

'Talk to Me' 'Talk to Me' | Credit: A24/Courtesy Everett

When EW spoke with Danny back in May, the filmmaker admitted that he and his twin brother would be delighted to make a follow-up to their low budget movie about a severed hand which allows the dead to possess living people. They'd even sown the seeds for a second film in Talk to Me.

"Yeah, yeah. We'd love to," said the director and Talk to Me co-writer. "We had stuff that we planted that in the first film [and] would love the opportunity to do a sequel. It would be so exciting. The idea of having my own horror franchise — how awesome."

That dream came true on Tuesday when Talk to Me distributors A24 announced the company is reteaming with the Philippou brothers to make a sequel.

Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou Danny and Michael Philippou | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The announcement follows the recent revelation that the brothers have already filmed a presumably very low budget prequel to Talk to Me which concerns a character named Duckett, who is seen briefly at the start of the original film. "We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already. It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that," Danny Philippou told The Hollywood Reporter.

Talk to Me has earned $22 million at the US box office since the film was released July 28.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.