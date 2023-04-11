Talk to Me trailer opens a terrifying portal to hell

Holding someone's hand usually evokes a happy feeling, one of comfort. Not so much in the upcoming A24 supernatural horror Talk to Me.

The Australian movie has already made waves at various festivals, including Sundance and SXSW, thanks to its story about a group of teenage friends who get a high of sorts from conjuring spirits by holding an embalmed hand that opens a portal after they say, "Talk to me."

While they limit the amount of time spent communicating with the dead, as seen in the new trailer (below), things get personal for one of them after she realizes she can connect with her dead mom — but chaos ensues when the portal remains open.

Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio star in the movie, which is the feature directorial debut of twin filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, famous for their RackaRacka YouTube channel; Danny shares writing credit with Bill Hinzman.

Talk to Me opens July 28.

