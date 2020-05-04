It's official: Taika Waititi to direct and co-write new Star Wars movie

It's official: The next Star Wars movie will be from the director of Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new film from the galaxy far, far away.

It won't be Waititi's first time in the Star Wars universe — he directed the first season finale of The Mandalorian and voices the droid character IG-11 on the show.

Waititi won an Oscar earlier this year for the screenplay of Jojo Rabbit. He is joined on the project by co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). Lucasfilm also finally confirming that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+.

Both announcements were made on the unofficial Star Wars Day of May the Fourth, which also includes the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian docuseries also on Disney+.

Related content: