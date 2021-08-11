Taika Waititi mocks Chris Hemsworth's Thor hairline in birthday jab: 'It takes 13 hours'

How do they get that hair so low?

As the director of two Thor movies, Taika Waititi has certainly spent a lot of time with Chris Hemsworth — but perhaps not as much time as the Marvel star has spent getting his Asgardian wigs applied.

In a birthday tribute to Hemsworth, who turned 38 on Wednesday, Waititi claimed that the God of Thunder's mane takes a long, long, long time to get right.

"It takes 13 hours to make this hairline perfect for the silver screen and you take it like the true champ you are. Happy Birthday bro," Waititi wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a pic of the actor in an old-school Thor wig.

Now, 13 hours seems like quite a while, but we're no experts in how long it takes to get a Norse god's hairline that low.

Hemsworth hilariously replied, "it's receding forward, one of a kind," adding several laughing emojis.

Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo also marked Hemsworth's birthday with an Instagram post, posting a candid set pic of Hemsworth on the phone between takes. "What if… we all wish @ChrisHemsworth a happy birthday today," he wrote. "Leave him a message at the beep… 'I love you, bro!' Wishing you a great birthday with the family and the kids."

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo had a little fun at their own expense for Hemsworth's 38th, writing on their Instagram, "From some super ripped dudes to another… we hope you have a super ripped birthday CH! Love you man."

Jeremy Renner left all jokes aside, and simply wished his Australian pal a happy birthday, sharing a photo of them on presumably an Avengers press stop.

"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book," Hemsworth wrote to accompany a photo of himself and Pratt.

Alas, Evans has yet to return the favor.