Taika Waititi forgot Natalie Portman was in those Star Wars prequels 

"Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?," the filmmaker asked Portman, who has appeared in three of the franchise's films as Padmé Amidala.

Taika Waititi memories of those Star Wars prequels are lost in a galaxy far, far away.

The filmmaker is gearing up for his turn in the Star Wars director chair and while discussing the ambitious venture with Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman, Waititi forgot a few credits on the actress's IMDB page.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Oscar-winner recalled sharing his plans to helm the next installment of the franchise with Portman, all the while failing to recall her own role in the blockbuster universe.

STAR WARS: Episode I Phantom Menace, Natalie Portman, 1999 Natalie Portman has appeared as Padmé Amidala in 'The Phantom Menace,' 'Attack of the Clones,' and 'Revenge of the Sith' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Natalie said to me, 'what do you do next? And I said 'I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?' She said, 'I've been in Star Wars movies.' I forgot about those ones," he admitted.

Portman appeared as Padmé Amidala in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. The initial film in the prequel trilogy debuted in 1999 with the story concluding in 2005. While the productions grossed a whopping $2.5 billion at the global box office, they have long-been criticized by even the most devoted fans and critics.

Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi attend the U.K. Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi attend the U.K. gala screening of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images

Waititi also discussed the risks that come with being a part of a project with such a vocal fandom and a long-history of projects that fell apart. The star insists he would accept a delay or cancellation of the venture if in fact the force is not with him.

"If it's not ready, it's not ready. [With] Star Wars, I don't want to rush," he added. "It's something I wouldn't want to just leap into and not feel that it's unique, it's my film, and it makes sense. Because that would be a disaster. I'm writing at the moment. So I'm gonna do my best to come up with an idea that everyone loves."

For now, Waititi is enjoying the fruits of his Marvel labor - with Thor: Love and Thunder expected to generate roughly $300 million worldwide when it hits theaters on Friday.

In her review of the film, EW's Leah Greenblatt called the film "a hectic, starry fourth installment" in which Waititi goes full "weirdo."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.