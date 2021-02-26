Ta-Nehisi Coates tapped to write new Superman movie produced by J.J. Abrams

From Marvel to DC Comics.

EW has confirmed that Warner Bros. has hired acclaimed essayist-turned-comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to write a new Superman movie, produced by J. J. Abrams. As of right now, there are no details about the story, casting, or potential directors attached to the project.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," said Coates in a statement to Shadow and Act, which broke the news Friday morning. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

Image zoom Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images; DC Comics

It's not surprising that Coates is moving into the superhero film space. After making his name as a journalist and writer through his work at The Atlantic and books like Between the World and Me, Coates started writing comics in 2016 with Marvel's Black Panther, a series that influenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the Wakandan ruler-hero. Then in 2018, he took over the reins on Marvel's Captain America series. That same year, EW named him the best comics writer for his work on both Captain America and the then-outer space set Black Panther. Coates released his first full-length novel, The Water Dancer, in 2019.

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity," Abrams said in a statement to Shadow and Act.

It's an interesting time for the Superman mythos. News of Coates and Abrams' new Man of Steel features arrives the same week as the premiere of the CW's Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch (not to mention the return of Cavill's moody take on of the Kryptonian in Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max). In the past, DC and Warner Bros. were hesitant about having different versions of major characters like Superman on both TV and in the movies at the same time. The fact there's a chance we'll have a weekly Superman show on the air at the same time as a new cinematic take on the character takes flight, presumably with a different actor, points to how the studio is truly embracing the concept of the Multiverse, which will be explored in-depth in Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie.