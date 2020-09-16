Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are out of time in trailer for Lovecraftian horror-thriller Synchronic

In the horror-thriller Synchronic, Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan play Steve and Dennis, New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends. When the pair are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality — and the flow of time itself.

Synchronic is the new movie from duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, whose previous three movies — Resolution, Spring, and The Endless — established them as some of the most impressive and imaginative up-and-coming genre filmmakers around. Synchronic is being released in theaters and drive-ins Oct. 23 although Moorhead, Benson, and producer David Lawson all posted the same message on Instagram last week, essentially advising people not to see the film at an indoor venue because of the coronavirus.

“Due to distribution arrangements that are out of our control, the release of Synchronic into drive-ins and indoor theaters has been confirmed for October 23rd," the message began. "But we want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn’t go to an indoor movie theater, so we can’t encourage you to. To us, this isn’t only about feeling safe in a theater, this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard for spreading COVID-19 to others.”

Watch the trailer for Synchronic above.