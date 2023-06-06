Cage's mystery man forces Kinnaman's character to drive him around at gunpoint in the upcoming psychological horror film.

Nicolas Cage is Joel Kinnaman's passenger from hell in Sympathy for the Devil trailer

"I dressed up for this. I wanted to be 100 percent sex tonight and you cut that in half. I'm now 50 percent sex!"

That's Nicolas Cage being deliciously bonkers in EW's exclusive trailer for the upcoming psychological horror film Sympathy for the Devil (out July 28).

In the movie, Joel Kinnaman plays a man named David, who's driving to a Las Vegas area hospital where his wife's in labor. Before he can get out, a mysterious individual clothed in red (Cage) forces his way into David's car. Holding him at gunpoint, the stranger demands he drive.

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman in the thriller, SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman in 'Sympathy for the Devil' | Credit: Photo courtesy of RLJE Films

What ensues is a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. The man leads David to a diner, where he wants to play "a little game": answer his questions truthfully or he's going to shoot the restaurant patrons.

"People always say, 'Don't assume the worst,'" says Cage's unhinged character. "Sometimes the worst is exactly what you should assume."

Sympathy for the Devil is written by Luke Paradise and directed by Yuval Adler (2019's Diane Kruger-starring The Operative).

Oscar-winner Cage has been on something of a tear of late with recent films including 2021's Pig, 2022's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and this year's Renfield. Last month, it was announced the actor is joining the universe of the game Dead by Daylight.

Kinnaman's credits include AMC TV show The Killing and the two Suicide Squad movies.

Sympathy for the Devil will be released in theaters July 28. Watch EW's exclusive trailer below.

