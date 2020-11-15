Sylvester Stallone has role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad type Movie genre Superhero

James Gunn announced on Saturday that Sylvester Stallone has a role in his upcoming superhero sequel The Suicide Squad.

"Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception," the director wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of himself with the Rocky star. "Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

When one of Gunn's followers wrote "Sly is in The Suicide Squad? Am I late on this news?" the director responded "No. I’m telling you now."

"Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year," Stallone himself wrote on Instagram, referring to Gunn. "I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent!"

Stallone previously worked with Gunn on 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, and Peter Capaldi, among others. The film is currently scheduled for theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Related content: