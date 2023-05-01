Sylvester Stallone is returning for a Cliffhanger reboot

Gabe Walker is back to scale new heights.

Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise the role of the mountain climber and rescue ranger in a reboot of the 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger. Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, will direct the feature with a script by Mark Bianculli.

Stallone will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe ,Thorsten Schumacher, and Lars Sylvest, while Waugh, Chance Wright, Gianluca Chakra, Hisham Alghanim, and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Amirpour will executive produce. An ensemble cast is currently being assembled.

The 1993 film centered on Stallone's Gabe, a mountain climber who becomes embroiled in a heist with a group of international criminals who lose their stash of $100 million during a plane crash in the Rocky Mountains. Renny Harlin directed the action adventure, which also starred Michael Rooker, Janine Turner, Rex Linn, and a deliriously villainous John Lithgow.

Sylvester Stallone in 'Cliffhanger' Sylvester Stallone in 'Cliffhanger' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles," Waugh said in a statement. "To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It's going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Moritz added, "I'll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world."

Stallone is best known for his role as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky and Creed film franchises. His other recent credits include Rambo: Last Blood, The Suicide Squad, Samaritan, and Tulsa King. Upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Expendables 4, Never Too Old to Die, and Little America.

