Sylvester Stallone says Adele would only buy his house if she got to keep his Rocky statue

It sounds like Adele didn't quite go easy on Sylvester Stallone when it came to purchasing his Los Angeles mansion last year.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, the Rocky star said that the Grammy-winning English singer insisted on keeping the poolside statue of his legendary boxing character as part of the sale, or else the whole thing was off.

Stallone had initially planned to take the statue with him to his new abode, "But [Adele] said, 'That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,'" he recalled. "She wanted the statue."

Sylvester Stallone and Adele Sylvester Stallone and Adele | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Apparently sensing this was one fight he wasn't going to win, Stallone ultimately agreed to leave the statue in Adele's care. He also said of her ongoing renovation of the property, "I like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous."

Representatives for Adele didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Stallone has played the tireless Rocky Balboa in eight films, from the 1976 original through Creed 2 in 2018. He's also been adamant about his desire to regain more control over the franchise, and slammed a potential Rocky spin-off about Ivan Drago on Instagram last year.

Dolph Lundgren, who played Drago, later cleared the air with his own Instagram post. "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff," he wrote. "There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go."

