Sydney Sweeney to star in and executive produce new Barbarella film at Sony
Sydney Sweeney is the new Queen of the Galaxy.
The Emmy-nominated star of The White Lotus and Euphoria has been tapped to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella film for Sony Pictures, EW can confirm.
The 1968 original, which was directed by Roger Vadim, was based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series. It starred Jane Fonda as the titular character, a 41st century astronaut that is tasked by Earth's president to find and stop the nefarious scientist Durand Durand and his Positronic Ray, which threatens to bring evil and mass destruction back into the galaxy. It also starred John Phillip Law and Anita Pallenberg.
The film was not initially successful at the U.S. box office, though it fared better in the U.K. Over time, Barbarella has gained a cult following, and over the years various sequels, remakes, and other adaptations have been discussed but not officially taken shape.
Not much else is known about the new take on the film, including who a director or writer might be. The project is the latest feather in the cap for Sweeney, who is coming off of a banner 2022. She was Emmy-nominated for her stints on both The White Lotus and Euphoria, and earlier this year, it was announced that she would be joining Dakota Johnson in the Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, also at Sony. Sweeney also recently wrapped filming on National Anthem with Simon Rex and Halsey.
Stay tuned for more information on the film as it becomes available.
