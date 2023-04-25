The pair appeared to read flirtatious digs off a prompter at CinemaCon, where they promoted their new romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell gave CinemaCon audiences a euphorically flirtatious tease of their new R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The pair appeared together to promote the film Tuesday at the Las Vegas-based movie convention, with the Emmy-nominated Euphoria actress and Top Gun: Maverick star previewing a few clips from the explicit project and engaging in playful banter for the audience.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell told the crowd.

"Oh please, Top Gun," Sweeney responded, referencing her costar's role in the 2022 blockbuster and joking that she thought he was fellow Top Gun actor Miles Teller until the fourth day of filming Easy A director Will Gluck's newest project.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023 Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023 | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

"I love when she calls me [Top Gun]," Powell replied, before describing Sweeney's character as "a real nightmare" and his as "a real a--hole." Sweeney agreed, calling Powell's character "a real d---head."

"Anyway, as you can maybe guess, this movie is about two people that hate each other," Powell added. "And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--hole than on the other side of the world, in the most romantic setting imaginable?"

Sweeney, who's engaged to Jonathan Davino, and Powell, who's romantically linked to model Gigi Paris, appeared to form a close bond on the set of the film in Australia, with the former sharing several photos of herself on Instagram posing with Powell around the country.

Anyone But You — also starring Dermot Mulroney and Alexandra Shipp — does not have a confirmed release date.

