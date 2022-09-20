Susan Sarandon would 'love to have a reunion' with Little Women costars

It's time for the Marches to march on home.

Susan Sarandon recently shared that she'd love to see her not-so-little costars from the 1994 adaptation of Little Women once again. Based on the titular Louisa May Alcott novel, Sarandon starred as March family matriarch Marmee in the film, who is tasked with raising her four effervescent daughters: Meg (Trini Alvarado), Jo (Winona Ryder), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (Kirsten Dunst).

"I loved all those girls. I would love to have a reunion just to see them all grown up with their babies at this point," she told Vanity Fair. "It was a special time and a special place."

The actress recalled that even though her fictional family were all very young at the time of filming — Alvarado was the eldest at 27 — they were each "lovely" to work with on set.

"I found all the girls mind-blowing, but Claire Danes, who was 15 at the time, had to do the scene where she comes down the stairs and sees the piano and bursts into tears and I don't know how she did that," Sarandon shared. "She was just great."

When they weren't shooting, Sarandon also recalled that Dunst, who was only 12 years old at the time, could often be found "spending a lot of time making lemonade and selling it with my daughter" too.

If the set truly felt like a home, that's because it was. "We had a very unusual set up because the house was a working set," Sarandon shared. "So there was bed baking and candle making and I had a real homeopathic kit."

Little Women - 1994 Little Women (1994) | Credit: Joseph Lederer/Di Novi/Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In a 1994 review of the film, EW critic Lisa Schwarzbaum called that these little grounded touches "unself-consciously beautiful." She added, "[Director Gillian Armstrong] doesn't make a big fuss about the quilts and teacups that fill her scenes so comfortably, probably because she is on regular speaking terms with domesticity."

Schwarzbaum also praised Sarandon for her "strong and serene" performance as Mrs. March, calling Little Women "such a graceful, unsentimental, well-made movie."

The film, which also starred Christian Bale as Laurie, went on to receive three Academy Award nominations Best Actress for Ryder's performance, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

Watch Sarandon dish all about the film — and other notable career highlights — above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: