The Politician actor officially won the part of Superman in the James Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, while the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will play the hero's love interest, Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane.

After a lengthy search, Hollywood's next big-screen Clark Kent is found.

Superman: Legacy director and cohead of DC Studios James Gunn confirmed The Politician actor David Corenswet is the new Man of Steel to help lead Warner Bros.' DC Universe into a new era. In addition, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is cast as Lois Lane, rising reporter of The Daily Planet newspaper and Superman's love interest.

Corenswet was among those previously rumored as frontrunners to take on the role, in addition to actors like Nicholas Hoult, Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Richardson. Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Mackey were among the names reportedly being considered to play Lois.

In a 2019 interview with EW, Corenswet, who starred on Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, shared his dreams of one day playing Superman. "My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman," he shared. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Henry Cavill was the last actor to portray Clark Kent/Superman in DC's film slate, starting with 2013's Man of Steel and ending with a cameo in 2022's Black Adam. Amy Adams played Lois in the Cavill era.

The star previously revealed plans to return to the role before Gunn and Peter Safran (the other cohead of DC) announced their new direction for these superhero movies. Upon meeting with Gunn and Safran, Cavill broke the news to his fans that he would "after all, not be returning as Superman."

"We didn't fire Henry. Henry was never cast," Gunn clarified to press at the time, adding, "I think he's getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

Those reasons have to do with the fact that Superman: Legacy is more about a younger Clark coming of age. Announced in January, the film will follow the character's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kan.

Gunn, who is directing and writing the film, called it "the true beginning of the DCU." Superman: Legacy will kick off the first phase of new DC storytelling on screen, titled Gods and Monsters. It's slated to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.

